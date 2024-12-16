LaMelo Ball’s Final Playing Status for 76ers-Hornets Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Monday night matchup got a little tougher. According to a report, the Hornets plan to get LaMelo Ball back in the mix.
It will be the first matchup for Ball this month. Lately, the one-time All-Star guard has been dealing with a calf strain. Leading up to the matchup, the Hornets upgraded Ball to questionable on the injury report.
After Ball participated in the team’s morning shootaround, he mentioned that he would have to go through his pregame warmup routine to determine his final status. However, he added he looked forward to getting back into action, signaling he was on track to play.
Charlotte head coach Charles Lee confirmed that much during his pregame press conference. It turns out Ball will indeed make his return against the Sixers on Monday.
In his first 18 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ball averaged 31 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. Ball also dished out seven assists per game while coming down with five rebounds per game. On Defense, he averaged one steal.
Ball faced the Sixers during their first meeting with the Hornets. He scored 38 points in 40 minutes of action. He nearly notched a double-double by dishing out eight assists.
For Charlotte, Ball’s presence is a major boost. Meanwhile, the Sixers have a couple of key absences they are dealing with. Recently, the star center Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture. He is out for at least a week. The rookie guard Jared McCain is dealing with a meniscus tear. His timeline is unclear. In addition to them, the Sixers also remain without Caleb Martin and Adem Bona on Monday night.