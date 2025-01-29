LeBron James Shows Love to Eagles Players Before 76ers-Lakers Game
For the first and only time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.
As the two teams geared up for the matchup, Lakers superstar LeBron James spent a brief moment showing love to members of the NFL’s 2024-2025 NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Star wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were among those who were courtside to watch LeBron go through his pregame warmups with the Lakers.
The Eagles stars have attended Sixers-Lakers matchups in the past, but this one was a little more special, considering it’s the first game for the 76ers since the Eagles clinched a spot in the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, the Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders. While divisional matchups are typically tight battles, the Eagles handled business with a blowout victory.
Philadelphia ended the Commanders’ run with a 55-23 win, punching their own ticket to New Orleans.
With the Eagles Super Bowl-bound, they’ve been making appearances throughout the week so far, starting with a Philadelphia Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.
On Tuesday, the Sixers had a handful of Eagles players take part in the tradition of ringing the bell before the game.
Along with Brown and Smith, the Eagles were represented by Brandon Graham, Avonte Maddox, Reed Blankenship, Cooper DeJean, and more.
The Sixers locked in shortly after and focused on maintaining their win streak against a tough Lakers squad. Last Friday, the Sixers snapped their losing streak by picking up a victory against the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
On the following night, the Sixers beat the Chicago Bulls, who placed roughly two games ahead of them in the standings. Tuesday’s opponent from LA is currently on a four-game win streak. LeBron James, who was on the injury report leading up to the contest, was cleared to play and looked to try and get the Lakers to five in a row.
