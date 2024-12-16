Longtime NBA Analyst Speaks on 'Confused' Philadelphia 76ers Fanbase
Now past the quarter mark of the season, things continue to go astray for the Philadelphia 76ers. As they continue to navigate this rocky road, one analyst give her thoughts on the team from a fan's perspective.
One of the big things have have caused things to go off the rails for the Sixers is Joel Embiid being on the sidelines. Prior to suffering a face injury against the Indiana Pacers, he played in just five games as he continues to address his injured knee from last season.
In the few times that Embiid has been on the floor, he's showed glimpses of being the dominant talent we're accustomed to seeing. He had a 35-point, 11-rebound outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in November, and had another 30-point game against the Chicago Bulls last weekend.
While on Run It Back, Michelle Beadle touched on Embiid's strong play when he is in the lineup. Based on how he's looked, she feels it creates a sense of confusion within the fanbase.
"I think going out there and scoring 31 is awesome. I also think if you're a fan of this team you're probably more confused now than you've ever been," Beadle said. "You're not well enough to play consistently, but then you do go out there and you drop 31, what."
Following the blow to the face he took against the Pacers, it appears that Embiid could be spending another stretch on the sidelines. The former MVP has been diagnosed with a sinus fracture and there is no indication on when he will be back in action.
Despite how abnormal things have been for the Sixers, they have to find a way to overcome and get things back on track. They'll be back in action on Monday night, taking on the Charlotte Hornets.