Mavs Suggested to Consider Trade for 76ers Star After NBA Lottery
During Monday's draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers were among the few lucky teams to see their selection rise ahead of initial projections. However, it was the Dallas Mavericks who ended up being the biggest winners. Entering the night with less than 2.0% odds to get the top pick, they managed to jump 10 spots to No. 1.
With the Mavericks not rebuilding at the moment, they find themselves in an interesting position regarding the No. 1 pick. Dallas could select Cooper Flagg and add him to their veteran core of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. With so much hype around the Duke phenom, the Mavs could also dangle the pick in trade talks for more win-now assets.
"When I look at the value, could you potentially package this to get a Giannis," Williams said. "Could you package in a one-on-one trade to get a Devin Booker, could you get a Tyrese Maxey."
While the Sixers also find themselves in the top three, they are far from hitting the reset button when it comes to the roster. Especially when it comes to Maxey, as he is signed long-term and just getting ready to enter his prime years in the NBA. The idea of Flagg was certainly tantalizing for the Sixers, but it's highly unlikely they'd part with a homegrown All-Star to move up two slots.
Upon walking out of the lottery with the third overall pick, the Sixers also have a chance to add a promising young talent to their already ready-made core of All-Stars.