All 76ers

Miami Heat Could Get Key Upgrade vs Sixers

Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded for Heat-Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team has given opponents an opportunity to rest up some key guys who aren’t one hundred percent, as the Sixers have been struggling more than anybody in the NBA lately.

For the Miami Heat, they are working on seeding in the Eastern Conference. Each game still counts. Therefore, if they can get a key upgrade, they will take it.

Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with a hamstring injury for quite some time now. Ahead of Monday’s action against the Sixers, the Heat have upgraded Wiggins to questionable. It’s not a sign he’s sure to play, but it’s a sign that he could make his anticipated return before Miami reaches the postseason.

The Heat had Wiggins on the floor last during their home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Miami was rolling, as they won three in a row. Wiggins checked in for 32 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks, producing 16 points, coming down with five rebounds, and dishing out three assists.

Wiggins’ first absence since his last four-game stretch came against the Sixers on the road. Despite being without Wiggins, the Heat took down the Sixers with a 118-95 win. Miami continued its winning ways for two more games in Wiggins’ absence. The win streak was snapped after six games when the Heat lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on April 3. They are now on a two-game losing streak after coming up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 5.

The Heat know they will make the Play-In this season. However, being in the 10th seed isn’t ideal for home-court purposes. Trailing the Chicago Bulls by one game, the Heat are currently hitting the road for their entire tournament journey unless they can jump the 36-42 Bulls. The return of Wiggins could be key for that scenario.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News