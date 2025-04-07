Miami Heat Could Get Key Upgrade vs Sixers
A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team has given opponents an opportunity to rest up some key guys who aren’t one hundred percent, as the Sixers have been struggling more than anybody in the NBA lately.
For the Miami Heat, they are working on seeding in the Eastern Conference. Each game still counts. Therefore, if they can get a key upgrade, they will take it.
Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with a hamstring injury for quite some time now. Ahead of Monday’s action against the Sixers, the Heat have upgraded Wiggins to questionable. It’s not a sign he’s sure to play, but it’s a sign that he could make his anticipated return before Miami reaches the postseason.
The Heat had Wiggins on the floor last during their home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Miami was rolling, as they won three in a row. Wiggins checked in for 32 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks, producing 16 points, coming down with five rebounds, and dishing out three assists.
Wiggins’ first absence since his last four-game stretch came against the Sixers on the road. Despite being without Wiggins, the Heat took down the Sixers with a 118-95 win. Miami continued its winning ways for two more games in Wiggins’ absence. The win streak was snapped after six games when the Heat lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on April 3. They are now on a two-game losing streak after coming up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 5.
The Heat know they will make the Play-In this season. However, being in the 10th seed isn’t ideal for home-court purposes. Trailing the Chicago Bulls by one game, the Heat are currently hitting the road for their entire tournament journey unless they can jump the 36-42 Bulls. The return of Wiggins could be key for that scenario.