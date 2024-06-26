All 76ers

Mock Trade Presents Sixers’ Pathway to Potential Brandon Ingram Trade

If the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Brandon Ingram, a mock trade suggests how they could get there.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) spins with the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (16) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) spins with the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (16) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NBA Draft is approaching, and the Philadelphia 76ers are open for business. As they enter a critical offseason, with a ton of cap space opening up, the Sixers have an opportunity to lock up Tyrese Maxey long-term, and acquire a third star to form a trio with the former Kentucky product and Joel Embiid.

By now, the Sixers have been linked to every big name that could be available via trade or free agency. Since New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is rumored to be on the move sooner than later, the Sixers have been linked to him a handful of teams.

How could they get him? Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently kicked around a ton of trades that could make sense as early as draft night on Wednesday.

If the Pelicans are serious about moving on from Ingram — and the Sixers are truly interested — Hughes suggests that multiple picks could be a way to get the ball rolling for Philly and New Orleans.

“Ingram would feel a bit like a consolation prize for a Sixers team linked to flashier targets, but the 26-year-old was an All-Star in 2019-20 and may revert to that form with a change of scenery. Slotting in as a third option behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey might be the best use of Ingram's skills.”

For a future first-rounder from the LA Clippers and the No. 16 pick on Wednesday, perhaps the Sixers could be in business for Ingram. While 16th overall is Daryl Morey’s best selection slot since taking over the Sixers’ front office in 2020, it’s been clear the Sixers are more than willing to part ways with the pick if there is a deal for a win-now veteran on the table.

Ingram has one All-Star appearance under his belt from a few seasons ago. Last season, Ingram started a career-high 64 games, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He shot 36 percent from beyond the arc. During the playoffs, he produced 14 points per game, struggling with his shot, and draining just 35 percent from the field in four outings.

Like every prominent player on the trade/free agency market, Ingram comes with question marks. He has just ten postseason games under his belt in eight seasons. He might not be Plan A for the Sixers, but he could end up being their best option as the markets play out.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News