Mock Trade Presents Sixers’ Pathway to Potential Brandon Ingram Trade
The 2024 NBA Draft is approaching, and the Philadelphia 76ers are open for business. As they enter a critical offseason, with a ton of cap space opening up, the Sixers have an opportunity to lock up Tyrese Maxey long-term, and acquire a third star to form a trio with the former Kentucky product and Joel Embiid.
By now, the Sixers have been linked to every big name that could be available via trade or free agency. Since New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is rumored to be on the move sooner than later, the Sixers have been linked to him a handful of teams.
How could they get him? Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently kicked around a ton of trades that could make sense as early as draft night on Wednesday.
If the Pelicans are serious about moving on from Ingram — and the Sixers are truly interested — Hughes suggests that multiple picks could be a way to get the ball rolling for Philly and New Orleans.
“Ingram would feel a bit like a consolation prize for a Sixers team linked to flashier targets, but the 26-year-old was an All-Star in 2019-20 and may revert to that form with a change of scenery. Slotting in as a third option behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey might be the best use of Ingram's skills.”
For a future first-rounder from the LA Clippers and the No. 16 pick on Wednesday, perhaps the Sixers could be in business for Ingram. While 16th overall is Daryl Morey’s best selection slot since taking over the Sixers’ front office in 2020, it’s been clear the Sixers are more than willing to part ways with the pick if there is a deal for a win-now veteran on the table.
Ingram has one All-Star appearance under his belt from a few seasons ago. Last season, Ingram started a career-high 64 games, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He shot 36 percent from beyond the arc. During the playoffs, he produced 14 points per game, struggling with his shot, and draining just 35 percent from the field in four outings.
Like every prominent player on the trade/free agency market, Ingram comes with question marks. He has just ten postseason games under his belt in eight seasons. He might not be Plan A for the Sixers, but he could end up being their best option as the markets play out.