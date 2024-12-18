Multiple Injured Philadelphia 76ers Return to Practice
All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers have been battling bad luck in the health department. Fortunately, two players returned to the practice court on Wednesday morning following the 76ers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
The veteran Caleb Martin and the rookie Adem Bona were reportedly considered full participants in the session. According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, both players are “progressing” to play on Friday, when the Sixers host a rematch against the Hornets.
Getting two players back in the mix will offer the shorthanded Sixers a ton of help as they attempt to turn around their tough start to the 2024-2025 NBA Season.
Martin’s been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the year. His most recent setback is a shoulder injury that kept him off the court for the last two games.
Before Martin got two games off, his playing time was extremely limited leading up to the absences. After appearing on the court for over 20 minutes following his return from a two-game absence, Martin played for just eight minutes against the Orlando Magic on December 6.
He saw a slight increase in minutes on December 8 against the Chicago Bulls but played for just 13 minutes. Nick Nurse and the Sixers are hopeful Martin can return and find his rhythm without a setback totally holding him back.
“I think he needs to feel better to play better. I think he really hasn’t been that confident in his shooting, his rhythm, his ball-handling, all those kinds of things,” Nick Nurse said last week. “I’m hoping he can feel better because we know he’s a good player, you know? We know he’s really going to help us here. So, let’s get him back to as close to 100 as we can and see what it’s like.”
As for the rookie Adem Bona, he’s dealing with a knee injury. As the second-rounder earned some steady playing time in late November/early December, he averaged 16 minutes on the court before getting sidelined for multiple games. Monday’s absence marked the fourth-straight for the rookie.