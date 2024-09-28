NBA All-Star Recalls Key Moment With Recently-Retired Derrick Rose
A multi-time NBA All-Star called it a career this week. On Thursday, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose announced he was retiring from the NBA. For an All-Star player like Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George, Rose’s departure from the game means a lot.
“Salute to D-Rose on a special career,” George’s podcast X account wrote on Thursday. “MVP season was unforgettable.”
The post came with a throwback clip of George recalling a key moment playing against Rose early on in his career. Back when George competed for the Indiana Pacers, he was once tasked with guarding Rose during his Chicago Bulls tenure.
At the time, Rose was one of the NBA’s most prominent players after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2008.
“I remember in the playoffs we were going over schemes, matchups, who’s guarding who, and they like, ‘Alright, P. You got D-Rose.” Wait, what? I just started playing. Ya’ll trust me guarding the MVP? I’m like, ‘Alright, bet! I’ll take the challenge.’ It was crazy matching up with him. Seeing him in front of me, and I’m not gonna lie, that year he was untouchable. I felt like I played good against him, and I look at the box score… 40. Damn, I thought I was on his [expletive] today. That series took me deep into my career in terms of if I can guard him, I can matchup with anybody. I’ve never seen anybody else other than Ja [Morant]. I’ve never seen anybody else that had that ability.”
George shares the same sentiment as many current and former NBA players when it comes to Rose. Looking back, the former MVP might be one of the league’s biggest “what-ifs” since injuries derailed his progress early on, but Rose still leaves the league with an impressive resume.
In 2009, Rose was the Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie First Team. By 2010, he was a first-time All-Star. In year three, he was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player and All-NBA First Team.
After runs with the Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Grizzlies, Rose calls it a career. He leaves behind over 700 games of action. He averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and five assists throughout his career.