NBA Analyst Cites Stark Difference Between 76ers and LA Clippers
Dating back to the start of last season, the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers have been heavily intertwined franchises. However, one analyst recently took the time to point out a clear distinction between them.
It all started during the opening week of the 2024 season when the Sixers traded James Harden to the Clippers for an assorted return of veterans and draft capital. The two teams were then connected again in free agency when Paul George decided to leave LA to form a new big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
During a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show, Amin Elhassan reflected on the different approaches these teams have taken regarding roster construction. He started off by breaking down the Clippers, who sought out a reliable star in James Harden to pair with a heavily rested star in Kawhi Leonard.
"The Clippers' strategy is hey, our main guys Kawhi Leonard is a guy who is hurt a lot," Elhassan said. "So what we need to do is hedge our bet with someone who is there all the time. Say what you want about James Harden, the guy plays 80-plus games and he can carry you through those middle innings."
Moving on to the Sixers, he compared them to making a much bigger gamble. Pairing guys like Embiid and PG together has its risks, but could also yield big rewards if things bounce their way.
"Meanwhile the Sixers are like hey our main guy also gets hurt a lot in Joel Embiid," he continued. "But rather than hedge, I'm going to run a parlay. Give me another guy who gets hurt a lot in Paul George and if they're healthy at the same time, we're going to be incredible. And if they're not, we're going to have the sixth-worst record in the NBA."
Unfortunately for the Sixers, it ended up being the latter situation for them. Embiid spent the majority of the season sidelined, while PG also dealt with multiple ailments throughout the year. This left the Sixers drastically shorthanded, resulting in them missing the playoffs.
Upon shutting Embiid and George down early, the Sixers are working towards getting both players right physically in hopes of them being able to return to form next season.