NBA Analyst Removes Sixers Star Joel Embiid From NBA's Top Player List
In most debates about the top players in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is typically among the first names mentioned. While one analyst still feels he belongs in these types of conversations, another has gone through a change of heart.
While appearing on ESPN earlier this week, Zach Lowe put Embiid in his top five players over Jayson Tatum. A few days later, Ryen Russillo of The Ringer gave his thoughts on that take. In his eyes, Embiid doesn't have a guaranteed spot on such list compared to previous years.
"The way I have it is Jokic, Luka, Giannis, SGA you can flip a coin with. I think it's those four," Russillo said. "That fifth spot is not reserved for Embiid for me anymore in the way that it was prior to this season."
Russillo based his take around Embiid's performance in the playoffs. He feels the Sixers star still has things to learn when it comes to breaking down defenses when they close in on him.
Coming off winning his first MVP, Embiid took his game to new heights this year. During the early months of the season, he was putting historic numbers. The things he was doing had him in the same breath as Hall of Fame centers Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal. Unfortunatley for Embiid and the Sixers, his season was derailed when he suffered a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors that cost him two months.
Despite still recovering from injury, Embiid managed to suit up for the Sixers come the postseason. He put together some strong performances in their first-round matchup with the New York Knicks. Embiid's standout showing came in Game 3, when he erupted for 50 points in a win at home.
Availability can still be a knock against him at times, but in terms of talent, there are few players in the league more skilled than the Sixers big man.