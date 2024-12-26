NBA Fans Changing Tune About Philadelphia 76ers After Win vs Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to send a message on a stacked Christmas Day slate game against the Boston Celtics.
On the 25th of December, the Sixers delivered.
Despite a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers are continually showing signs of potentially bouncing back and getting on the right track. As the team gets healthier, they are starting to hit their stride. While there is still a long way to go, a win over the Celtics in Boston on national TV was a way for the Sixers to prove they can still be a threat in the Eastern Conference.
Christmas was a Tyrese Maxey show at TD Garden. In 40 minutes of action, the All-Star guard led the way with a game-high 33 points. He racked up a double-double for the night, dishing out 12 assists.
Returning from his ejection from one game ago, Joe Embiid went into Boston and scored 27 points in 30 minutes. And while the veteran Caleb Martin has had a rocky start, primarily due to playing through injuries, the forward looked fresh on Wednesday night.
Martin knocked down all but two of his nine shots from three. He finished the game with 23 points in 37 minutes of action.
Boston didn’t give up the game without a tough fight all the way down to the wire. Although the Sixers led by as many as 16 points during the matchup, the game ended with a 118-114 final score.
Philly opens up the Atlantic Division rival series 1-0 over Boston. The Sixers improve to 11-17 on the season and move up one spot in the standings, knocking on the door of the NBA Play-In picture.
NBA Fans React to the 76ers Beating Boston
@sixers: got you a gift, @Celtics 🎄🎁
@Michael_Levin: I am going to find and kiss the Philadelphia 76ers
@RyB_311:76ers have won 8 of their last 11
@UK76ers: I’ve seen the celebration police are out in full force after last nights win. Our season has been riddled with injury, underperformance and losses. Of course we’re going to savour beating the reigning champs and our biggest rivals on their home court on Xmas!
@PhillyUzi_: THE 76ERS GET A CHRISTMAS WIN AND MOVE TO 11-17 🔥 🔥
@RealPjHoops: The 76ers beat the Boston Celtics…
@RealCodyMallory: I don’t care what their record is or what seed they are. No one will want to see a healthy 76ers team in the playoffs