NBA Fans React to Sixers Selecting VJ Edgecombe in 2025 NBA Draft
The time has come for the Philadelphia 76ers to make their selection. With the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Sixers called on Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.
Philadelphia’s final decision doesn’t come as a surprise. Once it was revealed the Sixers hosted Edgecombe for a pre-draft meeting, and all went well, he instantly became the favorite.
Leading up to Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, the consensus No. 3 pick was Edgecombe. The Sixers didn’t pack any surprises. They went on the clock and submitted the selection.
Shortly after the team announced the decision, fans took to social media to react.
@efarrell5050: Should’ve went Ace…oh well
@TerrFranconia: Good pick
@SirEmbiid: MY GOATTTTT WELCOME
While the Sixers were linked to multiple prospects throughout the process after landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Ace Bailey and Edgecombe were the only true favorites to land in Philly third overall.
In the weeks leading up to the draft, Bailey’s stock took a bit of a hit, as he refused to work out for most teams, including the Sixers. It was reported that the Sixers would still consider Bailey on Wednesday, but they ultimately went with Edgecombe.
@OwlJohnson4: Lol Go Birds
@SaiyanLune: CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON STARTS NOW
@MachoChico1985: Maxey, McCain, Edgecombe. Have fun stopping my Sixers.
Many have praised the pick, but there are plenty of skeptics. For starters, Edgecombe’s presence with the team that features Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and potentially Quentin Grimes makes it seem overcrowded.
Plenty of fans have talked themselves into the Sixers taking Bailey, who would play wing and learn under Paul George, who is an inspiration to the former Rutgers guard.
The Sixers are convinced that Edgecombe was the top player on the board when they went on the clock after the selections of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.
Edgecombe leaves Baylor after a 33-game run. He averaged 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals during the 2024-2025 NCAA season.