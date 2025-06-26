All 76ers

NBA Fans React to Sixers Selecting VJ Edgecombe in 2025 NBA Draft

Are Sixers fans feeling the pick?

Justin Grasso

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The time has come for the Philadelphia 76ers to make their selection. With the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Sixers called on Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.

Philadelphia’s final decision doesn’t come as a surprise. Once it was revealed the Sixers hosted Edgecombe for a pre-draft meeting, and all went well, he instantly became the favorite.

Leading up to Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, the consensus No. 3 pick was Edgecombe. The Sixers didn’t pack any surprises. They went on the clock and submitted the selection.

Shortly after the team announced the decision, fans took to social media to react.

@efarrell5050: Should’ve went Ace…oh well

@TerrFranconia: Good pick

@SirEmbiid: MY GOATTTTT WELCOME

While the Sixers were linked to multiple prospects throughout the process after landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Ace Bailey and Edgecombe were the only true favorites to land in Philly third overall.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Bailey’s stock took a bit of a hit, as he refused to work out for most teams, including the Sixers. It was reported that the Sixers would still consider Bailey on Wednesday, but they ultimately went with Edgecombe.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts after a play as Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) looks on during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

@OwlJohnson4: Lol Go Birds

@SaiyanLune: CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON STARTS NOW

@MachoChico1985: Maxey, McCain, Edgecombe. Have fun stopping my Sixers.

Many have praised the pick, but there are plenty of skeptics. For starters, Edgecombe’s presence with the team that features Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and potentially Quentin Grimes makes it seem overcrowded.

Plenty of fans have talked themselves into the Sixers taking Bailey, who would play wing and learn under Paul George, who is an inspiration to the former Rutgers guard.

The Sixers are convinced that Edgecombe was the top player on the board when they went on the clock after the selections of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

Edgecombe leaves Baylor after a 33-game run. He averaged 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals during the 2024-2025 NCAA season.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News