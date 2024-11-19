NBA Fans Shocked by 76ers' Dreadful Start After Another Loss vs Heat
Down South Beach, the Philadelphia 76ers were happy to hear the veteran center Joel Embiid could play after initially getting downgraded to doubtful against the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Sitting at 2-10 in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers sure could use the boost.
Embiid ended up playing, and the Sixers started Monday’s game off on the right foot. Early on in the first half, the Sixers led by nearly 20 points. Going into halftime, a once-comfortable lead was nearly gone. The Sixers were up by three at the intermission.
In the third quarter, the Heat flipped the script. By outscoring the Sixers 35-16, Miami gained a lead by over 15 points. Going into the fourth quarter, the Sixers trailed 88-72.
At that point, the Sixers lost all of the momentum. They ended up falling short with a 106-89 loss. While a 20-point scoring performance from the rookie Jared McCain once again looked great for the Sixers’ draft decision that happened back in June, everything else looked questionable at best.
Paul George wrapped up the game with just 18 points in 32 minutes. He missed all but one of his seven shots from three. Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry’s return to Miami ended with them combining for 12 points. All of that production came from Martin, as Lowry went scoreless.
As for the ill Joel Embiid, he had another quiet outing. Making five of his 11 shots from the field and failing to register a single free throw, Embiid accounted for 11 points.
With that loss, the Sixers dropped to 2-11 on the season. With each loss, comes even more shock from NBA fans, who believed after a productive offseason, the Sixers would pose a true threat in the Eastern Conference.
NBA Fans React to the Sixers’ Loss vs Miami Heat
@BricksCenter: The 76ers are imploding right before us 😭🕊️
@Bantonappp: Raptors missing half their team have a better record than Embiid led 76ers
@LegionHoops: The 76ers are now 2-11 on the season. They are tied with the Wizards for the WORST record in the NBA 😳
@lucarosano3: Man the Raptors might actually have to worry about the 76ers in this tankathon
@DraftDeeper: I'm at a loss for describing how this 76ers situation gets better. Joel Embiid is barbeque chicken in that deep drop right now, guys like Oubre aren't stepping up, lack of size on the glass. There just isn't enough defensive support even if Maxey, McCain, and George are ++ on OFF
@kingtisemedia: 76ers really 2-10 dude lol