NBA Fans Slam Raptors for Injury Report Decision vs Sixers
At this stage of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are two teams that aren’t expected to make the playoffs. While the Raptors haven’t been eliminated just yet, the Sixers’ Saturday night loss against the Miami Heat made it official for them.
Still, the Raptors haven’t flipped the urgency switch. Despite winning their last three games, the team has kept up with the trend of resting key players in key moments and even having players take rest nights every now and then.
Immanuel Quickley, the starting guard for Toronto, will have the night off against the Sixers on Sunday. Once again, the young veteran is getting a rest night, which has sparked critical reactions from NBA fans.
@boredroomjay: 25 year old Immanuel Quickley has scheduled rest days man
@eringrugan: Tonight, Immanuel Quickley will pick up his SIXTH missed game for “Rest” this month. Not all of them were even on back-to-backs for the Raptors. Quickley is a healthy 25-year-old. Thinking we could be setting some dangerous precedence this NBA season 🤷🏻♀️
Typically, rest nights are offered to players who are managing injuries or taking a second night off during a back-to-back set. That hasn’t been the case for Quickley, who has only played consecutive games on two occasions since the start of March.
Both times the Raptors and the Sixers battled it out, Quickley was ruled out in advance.
@Romeodamus: Fine them @nba
@Courtsidecom: I thought the league wanted to get rid of this
@yoitsjimmy_: so shameless
@booklinsanity: @NBA Not even a back to back and dude needs a rest? He's 25 years old for crying out loud. I feel bad for fans who pay to watch this junk live.
Tanking tends to take over NBA teams close to the bottom of the standings when the upcoming draft is top-heavy with incoming stars. Two years ago, the league reached new levels in that game when the French big man Victor Wembanyama was on his way.
This time around, Duke superstar Cooper Flagg is likely to enter the draft. Beyond Flagg, there are some prospects who have gained a lot of hype throughout the year. A young team like the Raptors could surely benefit from a top rookie to add to the roster, headlined by Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
As much as the Raptors seem to be tanking, they have struggled to move up the lottery standings as of late. Going into Sunday’s game, Toronto is on a three-game winning streak. When they faced the Sixers earlier this month, even in the absence of Quickley, Philadelphia lost 118-105.
Still, fans remain frustrated with Toronto’s handling of a young and healthy Quickley down the stretch of the year.