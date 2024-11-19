NBA Insider Details Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Timeline Before 76ers-Heat
The Philadelphia 76ers nearly missed two All-Stars for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. As Joel Embiid dealt with an illness, he was doubtful for the matchup. Embiid’s playing status was up in the air. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey’s was already known for nearly a week.
Embiid ended up playing in Monday’s game as Maxey watched from the bench. With the All-Star guard nursing a hamstring strain, he’s been out for over one week.
Sometime this week, Maxey will be re-evaluated. While the Sixers won’t put a recovery timeline in place for Maxey until after his re-evaluation, ESPN’s Shams Charania offered some details on Maxey’s status.
“Tyrese Maxey, I’m told, he is progressing. There is optisim he could make his return at some point later this week to the Sixers’ lineup. … He could make a return, essentially, they have games on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Friday against the Nets at home, and then Sunday against the Clippers at home as well. He is trending, potentially, to make his return to the lineup over the next week or so.”
Last week, Nick Nurse revealed that Maxey started doing some light on-court work. As the Sixers battled it out against the Orlando Magic last Friday, Maxey spoke about what he’s been able to do as of late.
“I feel great. I feel really good, man. Got a chance to move around on the court a little bit the last couple of days. I’m moving faster, and I feel a lot more confident. I should be out there sooner than later,” Maxey said.
As the Sixers hit the road for a three-game trip, Maxey traveled with the team so he could be around while continuing to stay in shape as much as possible. While he’s expected to miss Wednesday’s action in Memphis, he shouldn’t be ruled out for Friday’s game just yet.
If he returns by then, it would mark the first game Maxey is playing since the November 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since going out with a hamstring strain, Maxey has missed six games in a row for the Sixers. They are 1-5 during that stretch. A loss in Miami on Monday dropped the Sixers to 2-11 on the year.