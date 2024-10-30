NBA Insider Reveals Key Step for Joel Embiid’s Injury Management
Nick Nurse didn’t have much to say regarding Joel Embiid when he addressed the media following a Tuesday afternoon practice.
Shortly after the Philadelphia 76ers revealed the latest on the star center, Nurse wanted to leave all Embiid discussion at that. The seven-time All-Star “participated in portions of practice” on Tuesday and will be re-assessed later in the week, according to a team official.
When the Sixers face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Embiid will have the night off once again.
Nurse rejected all Embiid-related questions, leaving practice details under wraps. Not long after, ESPN’s Shams Charania uncovered some information about where Embiid is at from a practice standpoint.
“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. He has participated in multiple five-on-five scrimmages, including today. … We’re still not exactly sure when he’ll be back, but he is practicing to the extent of five-on-five scrimmages.”
Since the start of the preseason, the Sixers planned to enter the new year with a strict “injury management” plan for the big man. As the Sixers want to ensure they get Embiid to the playoffs as healthy as possible, easing him back into the lineup after a busy summer was a part of the strategy.
Last week, Nurse addressed Embiid’s absence, noting he did not re-injure his knee months after undergoing surgery for a meniscus injury.
“The plan is we don’t feel like he’s quite ready—strong enough, light enough—whatever it is that they’ve determined that he’s not quite ready to go,” Nurse said last week.
Scrimmaging was the next step for Embiid’s eventual return. The fact that he’s able to go five-on-five is a great sign, considering he hasn’t done that since his Olympic run.
The target return date remains unclear for the one-time MVP. With the Pistons matchup out of the question, Embiid’s earliest return could come on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers will make the call on his status for that game soon enough.