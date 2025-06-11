NBA Insider Reveals Sixers Are Making Moves With Top Draft Prospect
Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a workout with one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. According to Jake Fischer, the Sixers are scheduling a visit with the Rutgers star, Ace Bailey.
On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Sixers did not have any on schedule with the star wing, but a future meeting with Bailey certainly wasn’t ruled out. It appears the Sixers are now showing the rest of the league that there is interest in the Rutgers freshman.
After a disappointing 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers ended up with the fifth-best odds ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. The ping pong balls would fall in the Sixers’ favor, allowing for them to move up two spots and acquire the No. 3 overall pick.
Heading into lottery night, Ace Bailey was widely viewed as the No. 3 overall prospect. For some time, it was assumed the Sixers would take on Bailey come late June. However, the narrative has shifted lately.
Over the past few weeks, many reports have suggested the Sixers have several candidates they are considering at No. 3. In addition, the Sixers could trade out of the third slot, moving back to take another prospect, while being compensated for the move.
On Wednesday, Fischer added some juice to the idea that Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe might’ve jumped Bailey to become the “prime candidate” at No. 3, whether the Sixers keep the pick or not. The NBA Insider revealed that the Sixers are “impressed” with several traits that Edgecombe holds, including his work ethic, personality, and interviews.
While the Sixers are showing plenty of interest in Edgecombe, it seems they are ramping up interest in Bailey as well. With the draft still weeks away, a lot can change. The Sixers have options, and they seem to be exploring every avenue so far.