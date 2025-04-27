All 76ers

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Statement on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

Former Sixers star Charles Barkley issued some praise for Nikola Jokic.

Justin Grasso

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks for a rebound in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Once again, NBA award voters will have to vote between a player and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the winner of the MVP award. This year, Jokic’s top contender is OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While the regular season is in the rearview, meaning the MVP campaign is officially over for Jokic, he hasn’t slowed his game down. In the playoffs, the veteran center continues to dominate and prove he’s one of the best centers to suit up in the history of the game.

Nikola Joki
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) scores past Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Is Jokic top five? A desk filled with former players wasn’t ready to give the Nuggets' big man that label just yet. However, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley could think about giving the talented center the sixth position on his list. While that’s still slightly up in the air, he was sure about one thing: “Easily top 10,” Barkley said of Jokic’s standing on his list.

The former NBA star explained further.

“He’s one of the most skilled basketball players that I’ve ever seen because he played a game with his brain,” Barkley added. “He doesn’t overwhelm you.”

Barkley used his co-host, Shaquille O’Neal, to compare the differences between the two centers. The NBA legend considered O’Neal dominant in the physical aspect, wearing down his opponents with his strength, while Jokic is more on the craftier side, throwing defenses off with his versatility.

Saturday’s Game 4 between the Nuggets and the LA Clippers was a prime example.

In 43 minutes, Jokic scored 36 points. Nine of his points came from three, while five of them came from the charity stripe. Jokic also had eight assists. He teased a triple-double after grabbing 21 rebounds as well. Such an impressive stat line for a center, but it was just another day at the office for the MVP candidate.

