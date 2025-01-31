NBA Names Injury Replacement for Sixers Rookie Jared McCain
When things looked bleak at the start of the year for the Philadelphia 76ers, rookie Jared McCain managed to emerge as bright spot. The young guard got an extended opportunity to showcase his skills, and fully made the most of it.
In what is now a shortened rookie campaign for McCain, he showed the franchise he'll be a contributing piece for years to come. The former No. 16 pick appeared in 23 games before having to be shut down due to a season-ending knee injury. McCain ends his first year in the NBA with averages of 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG on 38.3% shooting from beyond the arc.
Following his strong play at the start of the year, the NBA named McCain to the Rising Stars game. However, due to injury, he will not be partaking in the event. The league announced injury replacements on Friday evening, and Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn will be taking McCain's place.
Similar to McCain, Dunn has managed to show nice flashes on a roster loaded with star talent. In 41 games with the Suns, he is averaging 7.2 PPG and 3.4 RPG.
Even though he won't have the chance to take in this honor, the Sixers still made sure to give McCain his flowers. They put out a post on social media to commemorate his nomination.
For now, McCain will continue on his journey of getting back to full health. At the time this is being written, he is expected to be recovered and ready to go by the start of the 2025-26 season.