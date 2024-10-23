NBA News: 76ers Reportedly Facing Investigation for Embiid's Absence
Heading into the Philadelphia 76ers season opener, one of the biggest storylines is a player who will not be in action. After not suiting up at all in the preseason, Joel Embiid was ruled out against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.
The Sixers have stated that Embiid is not injured but is merely rehabbing the knee injury he sustained last season. It is the team's primary goal to get the former MVP to the postseason healthy, which is why they are proceeding with caution to open the year.
Last season, the league enacted its player participation policy in an attempt to cut down on load management throughout the year. The new 65-game rule is one of the main aspects, but others include looking into when superstar talent miss nationally televised games.
Ahead of the Sixers matchup with the Bucks, Shams Charania reported that the league is likely going to investigate Embiid's absence in Wednesday's matchup.
In his story for ESPN on the matter, Charania dove deeper into the Sixers being cautious with their superstar big man. He cited that routine visits with doctors and occasional time off is all part of the team's long-term plan.
This is part of the new normal for Embiid this season, according to sources, a strategy to keep the former NBA MVP healthy for the postseason. The plan has been expected to include periodic time off during the regular season and routine evaluations from doctors and the 76ers medical staff, those sources said.
One top of being without Embiid, Paul George is also sidelined to open the year after suffering a bone bruise in the preseason. This leaves Tyrese Maxey as the sole star of Philly's new big three to be in the lineup as they attempt to start the season in the win column.