NBA News: Knicks Making Blockbuster Trade for a Joel Embiid Rival
Earlier this week, the New York Knicks received bad news on the injury front regarding their front court. As a result, they worked the phones to strike another blockbuster trade this offseason.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks are nearing a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns. The veteran center has become a rival of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid since the two started battling against each other earlier in their careers, and they have both grown to become some of the NBA's most prominent scoring centers.
The Knicks entered the 2024 offseason in danger of losing the standout big man Isaiah Hartenstein. As Hartenstein became a free agent, he was initially expected to land a big payday in New York. However, a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets forced Hatenstein to go in a different direction.
The Knicks center joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the Knicks looking thin at the five. Unfortunately for the Sixers rival, they learned that Mitchell Robinson wouldn’t be ready for the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, and his timeline for a return could extend to January.
After making it to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks have declared themselves contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Last season, the Knicks finished the year off 50-32. They beat out the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed, trailing only the Boston Celtics. When the 76ers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament, they locked up a first-round series against the Knicks. The Sixers were defeated in six games.
This offseason has been a memorable one for the Knicks. Over the summer, the Knicks struck a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges. On Friday, they are reportedly adding a four-time All-Star to the mix.
Considering Towns has played in the Western Conference throughout his career, he only got the chance to face Embiid a couple of times per season. Since 2016, Embiid and Towns faced each other 11 times.
Against Towns, Embiid has averaged 29 points on 51 percent shooting, along with ten rebounds and three assists. On the other hand, Towns has averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in games against Embiid since they first played each other in November of 2016.
With Towns on his way, the Knicks are reportedly sending out two key players in Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. They are also expected to part ways with a first-round pick.