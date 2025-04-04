NBA Referee Explains Nick Nurse’s Ejection From Sixers-Bucks Game
As the Philadelphia 76ers put on an impressive battle against the Milwaukee Bucks while shorthanded, the team lost its head coach during the second half due to an ejection.
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was assessed two technical fouls during the game, which sent him back to the locker room earlier than his team. After the game, NBA Crew Chief Mitchell Ervin explained Nurse’s early absence.
“The first technical foul was for profanity directed at the game official,” Ervin told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Noah Levick. “The second technical foul was for derogatory comments directed at the game official.”
By the time Thursday’s game reached the later stages of the second half, both teams were without their head coach. During the first half, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers left the bench area and wouldn’t return. According to the Bucks, Rivers was not feeling well. He was ruled out for the rest of the night, leaving former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in charge.
As for the Sixers, they had Bryan Gates take over for Nurse when he took off.
Philadelphia put up a good fight in the first half, leading by as many as 17 points in the first quarter. Their lead wouldn’t last very long, though. By halftime, the Bucks formed a comeback and gained a small lead. In the end, the Sixers found themselves taking on another loss by coming up short 126-113.
The Sixers currently have the longest-active losing streak in the NBA as they’ve lost 10 in a row. With a 23-54 record, the Sixers place 13th in the Eastern Conference. According to Tankathon, the Sixers have a 42 percent chance of getting a top-four pick. They have a 10.5 percent chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery and getting the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Philadelphia will be on the court once again on Saturday to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.