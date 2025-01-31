NBA Rumors: Teams Keeping Tabs on Philadelphia 76ers Veterans
With a little over a week to go until the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves at a crossroads. Following a rocky start to the regular season, rumors indicate that rival teams are keeping tabs in case of a possible fire sale.
On Thursday evening, NBA insider Michael Scotto put out a column breaking down the latest trade intel around the league. Among the things he noted regarded the Sixers and their plethora of veterans on contracts. Currently outside of the playoff picture, teams are monitoring if Philly will part with players such as Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon.
In light of Philadelphia’s struggles, teams across the league have reached out to see if the 76ers would consider selling off players such as Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype.
The Sixers brought in these players to be complementary pieces around their newly-formed big three. However, the first half of the season did not go how the team envisioned. Due to injuries across the roster, the Sixers find themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Despite being outside the playoff picture now, the Sixers could convince themselves to hang on to their vets past the deadline. They've turned things around as of late, currently riding a four-game win streak. Given that they're only four games out of sixth place, they are still in a position to land a postseason berth.
Between the struggles of the Eastern Conference as a whole and the situation regarding their draft pick, the Sixers are better off pursuing upgrades than parting with talent in the coming days.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News