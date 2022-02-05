Isaiah Thomas Praises Tyrese Maxey on Twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers might've hit a two-game skid this week after winning five-straight matchups, but there is still plenty to be optimistic about as the season rolls on.

Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has really hit his stride this season. And over the last few games, the young guard has looked as sharp as ever.

When the Sixers took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, they did so without their five-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

With Embiid out of the mix, multiple players needed to step up and fill the void. Tyrese Maxey was the one to lead the charge as he scored a team-high of 33 points in the upset overtime win over the Grizzlies.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers returned to the court to face the Washington Wizards. With Embiid back in the mix, the 76ers went back to relying on their star center on the offensive end. However, Maxey still had an impressive outing as he produced 22 points in 38 minutes in the three-point loss to the Wizards.

When the Sixers returned to the court on Friday, Maxey was having himself another solid evening. While Philadelphia couldn't handle Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second half, Maxey still helped give the 76ers a chance.

Former NBA standout Isaiah Thomas was tuned into the action on Friday night as the Sixers, and the Mavericks battled it out on ESPN. Thomas, who has watched and played against some of the best guards in the NBA, liked what he saw out of the young Maxey on Friday night.

On Friday, Maxey appeared on the court for 36 minutes. The young guard went 7-12 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line to score 18 total points.

In addition to his scoring, Maxey also collected six assists and turned the ball over just one time. Friday wasn't one of his most spectacular outings, but the young guard continues to grow and develop, raising the bar each time he takes the floor. And current and former players are paying close attention.

