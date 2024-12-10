NBA Writer Ranks Former Clippers Vet as Top 76ers Trade Candidate
With the first key date of the 2024-2025 trade market approaching, rumors are beginning to brew across the league as teams figure out who they are and what they need. For the Philadelphia 76ers, not much has changed despite the disappointing start.
It seems the Sixers haven’t accepted themselves as true tanking prospects despite the 4-14 start. If that’s really the case, then they should be viewed as buyers ahead of the deadline. In the event the Sixers get busy in the trade market, it seems KJ Martin is still viewed as their most likely trade candidate by some.
Recently, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto ranked the top trade prospects across the league. To no surprise, Martin popped up for Philly.
“The top trade candidate for Philadelphia is KJ Martin, who re-signed to a two-year, $16 million contract, which is non-guaranteed for next season. Martin’s nearly $8 million salary for this season was designed with potential trade candidates in mind elsewhere around the league, sources told HoopsHype.”
The Sixers have utilized Martin as a reserve power forward this season. So far, he’s made 19 appearances, averaging 18 minutes when he gets on the court. Martin has produced six points, two rebounds, and nearly one block per game. He’s making 65 percent of his field goals, with most of his production coming from in the paint.
Heading into the season, the Sixers’ biggest question mark surrounded the depth at the power forward position. Not only does that question remain, but Philly has a lot to be worried about at this point, beginning with the health of their core players.
Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have shared the court together for two games.
As long as the Sixers can’t get their core guys on the court, they don’t have a real idea of what they truly need from a complementary standpoint.
The Sixers would be wise to wait and see what Martin can bring to the table in a role when the team is healthier. If it doesn’t seem to work out, then at least they have a better idea of what they would need from a potential addition.