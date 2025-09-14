NBA Writer Suggest Sixers Reunite With Former Prospect
As the NBA offseason slowly comes to an end, the Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned in numerous trade rumors. With possible changes coming down the pike, the idea of them reuniting with a familiar face was brought up.
Under the new CBA, it's become much tougher for teams to build top-heavy rosters. This has left the Sixers with minimal financial flexibility, with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George taking up most of the team's cap space.
Still with some key roster decisions to make, the Sixers have been gauging the market in hopes of shedding salary. Reports have indicated that veterans Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond have each been floated in discussions.
While Drummond is a former All-Star, Oubre is the more interesting trade chip of the two. He's been a strong addition to the Sixers' supporting cast, averaging 15.3 PPG over his first two seasons in Philadelphia.
Amid the latest rumors, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report broke down possible landing spot for Oubre. Among the teams mentioned was the Sacramento Kings. While breaking down a potential deal, he noted that Philadelphia could pursue a reunion with Dario Saric.
Dario Šarić certainly isn't the player he was when he last suited up for the 76ers back in 2018, but a reunion would be fun.
And if Philadelphia is intent on trying to make the playoffs this season, there's an argument he might even be more valuable.
Šarić had a disastrous 2024-25 with the Nuggets, but he's proven capable of playing 5 in recent years, has a significant advantage over Oubre in career box plus/minus and is a far better and more willing passer.
Saric had some of the best years of his career with the Sixers before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. Since then, he's bounced around the league as a versatile frontcourt piece.
Saric is coming off a season where he appeared in just 16 games for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 3.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 1.4 APG.
Despite his play last year, Saric could make sense for the Sixers in a trade. He'd give them a small-ball option at center, and his ability to space the floor also allows him to play power forward. Also, with his passing ability, he could help with secondary playmaking for the bench unit.
This reunion seems unlikely, as Kings insiders have reported there's been minimal contact between Sacramento and the Sixers about an Oubre deal.