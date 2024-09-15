New York Knicks Reunite With Former 76ers Veteran
One day after scooping a former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder, the New York Knicks are adding another former member of the Sixers to the roster.
According to a press release from the Knicks, the team is signing the veteran forward Marcus Morris. The 2024-2025 NBA season will offer Morris an opportunity to reunite with a team he’s spent time with in the past.
Morris started his career on the Houston Rockets after getting selected 14th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons with the Rockets before firing up a multi-year stint with the Phoenix Suns.
In 2015, Morris joined the Detroit Pistons for two seasons. After that, he spent two seasons on the Boston Celtics. Morris signed with the Knicks in 2019. He would appear in 43 games with the Knicks, averaging a career-high 20 points on 44 percent shooting from three.
After starting in 43 outings with the Knicks, Morris was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would spend four seasons on the court with the Clippers. Amidst year five in LA, Morris was included in the deal that helped the Clippers acquire the ten-time All-Star James Harden from the Sixers.
Last year, Morris appeared in 37 games for the Sixers. Although he started seven outings, he averaged 17 minutes off the bench for most of that stretch. The veteran produced seven points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers included Morris in a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. His contract helped the Sixers pick up the veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Although Morris was dealt to the Spurs, he was waived shortly after.
Morris initially joined the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-Day deal. Once the short-term contract expired, he signed on for the remainder of the season. With the Cavs, Morris appeared in 12 regular season games. He played in Cleveland’s nine postseason matchups, averaging six points on 39 percent shooting from deep.
On the Knicks, Morris will face the Sixers multiple times next season. He gets a chance to continue his career on the team that knocked out the Sixers during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.