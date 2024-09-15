All 76ers

New York Knicks Reunite With Former 76ers Veteran

The New York Knicks have signed former Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris.

Justin Grasso

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

One day after scooping a former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder, the New York Knicks are adding another former member of the Sixers to the roster.

According to a press release from the Knicks, the team is signing the veteran forward Marcus Morris. The 2024-2025 NBA season will offer Morris an opportunity to reunite with a team he’s spent time with in the past.

Morris started his career on the Houston Rockets after getting selected 14th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons with the Rockets before firing up a multi-year stint with the Phoenix Suns.

In 2015, Morris joined the Detroit Pistons for two seasons. After that, he spent two seasons on the Boston Celtics. Morris signed with the Knicks in 2019. He would appear in 43 games with the Knicks, averaging a career-high 20 points on 44 percent shooting from three.

After starting in 43 outings with the Knicks, Morris was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would spend four seasons on the court with the Clippers. Amidst year five in LA, Morris was included in the deal that helped the Clippers acquire the ten-time All-Star James Harden from the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Last year, Morris appeared in 37 games for the Sixers. Although he started seven outings, he averaged 17 minutes off the bench for most of that stretch. The veteran produced seven points per game while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Sixers included Morris in a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. His contract helped the Sixers pick up the veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Although Morris was dealt to the Spurs, he was waived shortly after.

Morris initially joined the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-Day deal. Once the short-term contract expired, he signed on for the remainder of the season. With the Cavs, Morris appeared in 12 regular season games. He played in Cleveland’s nine postseason matchups, averaging six points on 39 percent shooting from deep.

On the Knicks, Morris will face the Sixers multiple times next season. He gets a chance to continue his career on the team that knocked out the Sixers during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News