Nick Nurse Praised for 'Different' Coaching Style by NBA All-Star
It’s been a few months since Paul George signed his four-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Given that training camp has passed and the preseason is in the books, George has had time to acclimate himself to life as a Sixer, which includes playing under Nick Nurse.
On his show, Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports, the six-time All-Star discussed Nurse’s coaching style, explaining how he uses music during training to form a routine regarding practicing free throws.
“It’s different, it’s all different, his coaching philosophy, his environment that he creates, it’s crazy…” said George, “We have a personal DJ that travels with the team and plays like [during practice] when we shoot free throws.”
While it’s unlike anything that George has had before, it isn’t a bad thing exactly, saying that it helps keep the team focused regardless of the drill they’re doing.
“I love that you have to be locked into what’s going on, we’ll be doing practice and then this free throw song plays and right away you understand, all right, it’s time to shoot free throws,” explained the 34-year-old, “We could be doing five on five, we can be scrimmaging, going live but then this song comes on and its straight to free throws.”
Nurse’s training tactics aren’t the only thing that George has had to acclimate towards, as he’s had to learn a whole new playbook.
“Every team has maybe similar plays but different calls, different terminology… I'm year 15 but I'm still like, alright, what do I do here? Or what are we doing here? Or what's this called or what is this play?,” stated George, “I'm reprogramming what it is with these certain plays.”
Despite the different coaching style and training routines, George had more than enough praise for Nurse.
“Nick Nurse is awesome, bro, he’s really created a great environment to practice and get better and he's a great leader,” said George, “I’ve been enjoying being a part of the Sixers organization man, with him being at the helm.”