Nick Nurse ‘Punts’ Discussion About NBA’s Decision to Fine 76ers
A few hours after the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a practice session on Tuesday, the NBA announced it had concluded its investigation into the Sixers.
Last week, it was revealed Joel Embiid’s absence for the team’s opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks might’ve gone against the league’s player participation policy. The Sixers held out Embiid due to knee injury management. That would be the case for the following two games.
On Tuesday, the NBA decided to issue a $100,000 fine to the Sixers. The statement noted that the reason for the fine was due to comments from Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey being “inconsistent” with Embiid’s health status.
The investigation “confirmed” Embiid has been unable to play in regular season games this season due to a left knee condition.
Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons, Nurse addressed reporters for a routine pregame press conference. When asked about the fine, Nurse claimed he was unaware that the fine was “made public.”
The head coach made it clear his focus is elsewhere.
“I’m gonna have to punt that one on you,” Nurse said. “You’re going to have to ask Daryl [Morey]… Elton [Brand] or somebody though. Like I said, I didn’t even know we got fined yesterday. I got several games to coach and lots of things going on.”
On Tuesday, the Sixers confirmed Embiid participated in portions of practice. While Nurse didn’t go into details about what Embiid was able to do specifically, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Embiid has been able to participate in five-on-five scrimmaging, which is a step in the right direction.
Still, Nurse and the Sixers don’t have a target date for Embiid’s return just yet. The head coach mentioned that Embiid would go through workouts on Thursday and Friday. The team hopes to have a better update on Friday, ahead of the Sixers’ home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.