Nick Nurse Reveals Latest Update on 2 Injured Sixers
Injuries have been an ever-present theme in the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason, having had to deal with Paul George leaving his second match due to a hyper-extended knee, or the decision to rest former MVP Joel Embiid ahead of the regular season.
The team would suffer another scare on Friday night when they took on the Orlando Magic, as Tyrese Maxey left the match early after injuring his thumb.
The Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse provided an update on the health of the one-time All-Star on Sunday afternoon, explaining that his decision to not return against Orlando was merely a precautionary measure.
"He's okay, yeah, he's fine," explained Nurse, "Just real precautionary, got hit on his hand, nothing, there, he's feeling pretty good."
While the immediate concern surrounded the health of the 23-year-old, Nurse was also quick to provide an update on Jared McCain, following his injury scare against the Brooklyn Nets, which was deemed to be a pulmonary contusion.
The Sixers head coach feels that the first round pick is progressing well in his recovery, having done some cardio work earlier on in the week."
"I think again, he's progressed really well, he has got out on the court and moved and he's run hard on the treadmill and stuff like that..." stated Nurse.
While the former Duke guard has resumed cardio work, as well as on court activities, Nurse is uncertain if he'll join in fully on Monday's training session.
"We'll see how he is tomorrow and whether he rejoins us, I would assume he'll rejoin us for portions of tomorrow, but we'll see how far it gets," explained Nurse.
From here, the Sixers will have a few days ahead of their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.