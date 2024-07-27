All 76ers

One Important Detail on Eric Gordon’s Contract With 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers recently signed the veteran Eric Gordon to a two-year deal.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After getting linked to the veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon numerous times over the past few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially bringing him in.

Recently, the Sixers announced they have signed Gordon ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

“Eric is a proven shot-maker whose ability to create space and punish defenses that overextend will help solidify an already dynamic offense,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said. “He plays bigger as the moments get bigger which will be key for our playoff run. I’ve known Eric for many years - he is devoted to his craft and continuously works on his game, allowing him to have such a long and successful career. We are lucky to have him in Philly.”

Several reports have noted that Gordon landed a two-year deal with the 76ers worth over $6 million. However, there is one important detail on Gordon’s contract with the team.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the second season of Gordon’s contract will be a player option. The veteran could hit the free agency market as early as next summer.

Just last year, Gordon found himself waived by the Los Angeles Clippers after appearing in 22 games for his second stint with the organization. When he hit the open market, Gordon joined the Phoenix Suns on a similar two-year deal.

Last season, Gordon appeared in 68 games with Phoenix. He averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While he typically served as a rotational piece off the bench, Gordon collected 24 starts with the Suns. In the playoffs, he averaged 30 minutes on the floor. The veteran produced eight points, draining 41 percent of his threes.

Gordon had the opportunity to return to Phoenix for a second season, but he opted against it. With a reported $3.4 million player option on the table, Gordon declined it and hit the open market.

According to Spotrac, Gordon could make over $3 million with the Sixers in 2024-2025. If he chooses to pick up his player option for next year, he could see a slight increase in salary, making over $3.4 million.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal

Paul Reed’s Final Message After Sixers Departure

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News