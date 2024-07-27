One Important Detail on Eric Gordon’s Contract With 76ers
After getting linked to the veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon numerous times over the past few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers are officially bringing him in.
Recently, the Sixers announced they have signed Gordon ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“Eric is a proven shot-maker whose ability to create space and punish defenses that overextend will help solidify an already dynamic offense,” Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said. “He plays bigger as the moments get bigger which will be key for our playoff run. I’ve known Eric for many years - he is devoted to his craft and continuously works on his game, allowing him to have such a long and successful career. We are lucky to have him in Philly.”
Several reports have noted that Gordon landed a two-year deal with the 76ers worth over $6 million. However, there is one important detail on Gordon’s contract with the team.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the second season of Gordon’s contract will be a player option. The veteran could hit the free agency market as early as next summer.
Just last year, Gordon found himself waived by the Los Angeles Clippers after appearing in 22 games for his second stint with the organization. When he hit the open market, Gordon joined the Phoenix Suns on a similar two-year deal.
Last season, Gordon appeared in 68 games with Phoenix. He averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While he typically served as a rotational piece off the bench, Gordon collected 24 starts with the Suns. In the playoffs, he averaged 30 minutes on the floor. The veteran produced eight points, draining 41 percent of his threes.
Gordon had the opportunity to return to Phoenix for a second season, but he opted against it. With a reported $3.4 million player option on the table, Gordon declined it and hit the open market.
According to Spotrac, Gordon could make over $3 million with the Sixers in 2024-2025. If he chooses to pick up his player option for next year, he could see a slight increase in salary, making over $3.4 million.
