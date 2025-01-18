Pacers Remove All-Star From Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers
Recently, the Indiana Pacers placed their All-Star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, on the injury report. Heading into their Thursday night game against the Detroit Pistons, the Pacers questioned Haliburton’s health as he dealt with a groin injury.
In the end, the Pacers ended up clearing Haliburton for action.
There won’t be any questions about Haliburton’s playing status against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. When the Pacers submitted their injury report on Friday night, Haliburton’s name was excluded. He’s on pace to play against the Sixers in Indiana.
Haliburton’s recent groin concerns started on January 12. As the Pacers competed against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Haliburton left after just 18 minutes of action.
When the Pacers returned to the court two nights later to face the Cavaliers for a rematch, Haliburton was ruled out for the first time this season. In his absence, the Pacers struggled to find the same success they found in the first outing. Indiana collected a 10-point loss.
Despite being questionable going into Detroit, Haliburton was cleared for a 34-minute shift against the Pistons. During that time, the veteran guard scored 17 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. Haliburton also racked up four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in the 11-point victory.
So far this season, Haliburton has faced the Sixers twice. During the October 27 matchup, the young guard accounted for 22 points in 37 minutes.
When the Pacers paid a visit to the Sixers back in December, Haliburton collected a double-double by producing 32 points and 11 assists in 35 minutes.
Throughout his career, Haliburton has averaged 22 points, nine assists, and four rebounds against the Sixers. He faced them 13 times since 2021.
The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
