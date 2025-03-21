Patrick Beverley Looking to Host Unique Basketball Competition
Since his latest run playing professionally overseas came to an end, Patrick Beverley has leaned more into talking all things in and around the NBA on his podcast. Recently, the ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard weighed in on the online back-and-forth between a handful of former players.
Over the past week, Brandon Jennings has started a major discourse online following comments on a livestream. He called out numerous players from his draft class, claiming that he was a better player than them.
Since his initial comments, Jennings has taken things a step further. He's challenged multiple former players to a game of one-on-one, with Lou Williams being among the most notable names.
In the midst of this online feud, Beverley decided to get in on the action. Not only does he want to see these games take place, but he wants to host it. Beverley made an elongated post on X, tagging Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy to say this could be a primetime opportunity.
Beverley is very passionate about making this dream a reality, as he's made multiple social media posts about the subject. Only time will tell if anything will come about from his promotional idea.
Beverley, 36, isn't far removed from his playing days in the NBA. He was on a roster as most recently as last season. He began the year with the Sixers after signing a one-year deal in free agency. The journeyman guard played in 47 games for Philly before being moved to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline.
After not being able to land a deal this past offseason, Beverley suited up for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.