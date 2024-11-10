Paul George’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Hornets

All 76ers

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) protects the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) protects the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers return home for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the game will serve as the official home debut for Paul George in Philly.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Sunday night, George was not listed for the first time this season. The nine-time All-Star is set to appear in his fourth consecutive game with the team.

The Sixers will be relying on George more than usual on Sunday night. Since the team remains shorthanded at other positions, George instantly becomes the focal point of the team’s offense. So far, he’s struggled to uplift the squad to its highest potential offensively, considering the unfortunate circumstances.

Not only are the Sixers missing key players, but George is also battling on a minutes restriction. Since he suffered a bone bruise in his knee during the preseason, the Sixers have eased him back into the lineup to avoid further setbacks before they can really ramp him up and get him going.

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

In three games, George averaged fewer than 30 minutes for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

George made his debut on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. It was the only time he appeared on the court for more than 30 minutes with the Sixers so far. He shot 4-14 from the field, scoring 15 points. He also came down with five rebounds and dished out four assists in the two-point loss.

Two nights later, George made his anticipated return to Los Angeles to face the Clippers for the first time since exiting the organization. While George shot the ball well, making seven of his nine field goal attempts for 18 points, the Sixers still fell short of a 12-point defeat.

For Friday’s game against the Lakers, George’s shooting struggles were back. He made just four of his 13 shots from the field, producing nine points. He shined in the assists department with eight total, but the Sixers dropped their fifth straight with a ten-point loss.

Mar 31, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) on defense against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

George and the Sixers are back on the floor Sunday night to face the Charlotte Hornets. The game will begin at 7 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

