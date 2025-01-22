Paul George Speaks on 76ers’ Intense Postgame After Loss vs Nuggets
Walking off the court in Colorado, the Philadelphia 76ers were carrying their seventh-straight loss.
Despite having the nine-time All-Star Paul George return to the lineup after a two-game absence, the Sixers once again proved they haven’t been able to work through their concern.
In fact, they’ve hit a low point.
Tuesday night’s 144-109 loss wasn’t a matter of a better team at the moment, simply beating the shorthanded team that’s struggling. The Sixers didn’t bring it.
After the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse ranted about his team’s lack of effort, execution, and communication on the court, among other factors that played into the blowout.
The locker room was reportedly frustrated to the point where those who were not in the room could hear the tension boiling.
When Paul George addressed reporters shortly after, he didn’t shy away from questions regarding the vibe of the locker room after the loss.
"It was intense, but it was warranted," George told reporters via Sixers Wire.
"This is not how we should come out and perform regardless if they shot the ball well or not. That's on us. We got to take ownership of that, but again, you know, we have to respond."
While the Sixers had a small stretch at the end of December where they looked to be turning around a slow start to the season, all of that progress quickly evaporated in the new year.
Since the start of January, the Sixers have just two wins. Those victories came against the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets, who are two out of four teams ranked below the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers entered the 2024-2025 NBA season with sky-high expectations. Paul George’s arrival added plenty of excitement, since he was a nine-time All-Star with an ideal fit alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Health concerns have taken each member of the trio off the court for an extended period at points. With Embiid playing in fewer than 15 games halfway through the season, the big man’s lack of presence has prevented the Sixers from finding a true chemistry.
A 15-27 record has been the result. The Sixers aren’t far enough behind to call it a season this early, but performances similar to Tuesday’s showing in Denver don’t inspire hope for the rest of the season.
The Sixers will be back on the floor on Friday night to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. So far, they are 0-2 against the first-seeded Cavs this year.
