All 76ers

Paul George Speaks on 76ers’ Intense Postgame After Loss vs Nuggets

Paul George discussed the Philadelphia 76ers' locker room after the loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Justin Grasso

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Walking off the court in Colorado, the Philadelphia 76ers were carrying their seventh-straight loss.

Despite having the nine-time All-Star Paul George return to the lineup after a two-game absence, the Sixers once again proved they haven’t been able to work through their concern.

In fact, they’ve hit a low point.

Tuesday night’s 144-109 loss wasn’t a matter of a better team at the moment, simply beating the shorthanded team that’s struggling. The Sixers didn’t bring it.

Paul George
Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse ranted about his team’s lack of effort, execution, and communication on the court, among other factors that played into the blowout.

The locker room was reportedly frustrated to the point where those who were not in the room could hear the tension boiling.

When Paul George addressed reporters shortly after, he didn’t shy away from questions regarding the vibe of the locker room after the loss.

"It was intense, but it was warranted," George told reporters via Sixers Wire.

"This is not how we should come out and perform regardless if they shot the ball well or not. That's on us. We got to take ownership of that, but again, you know, we have to respond."

While the Sixers had a small stretch at the end of December where they looked to be turning around a slow start to the season, all of that progress quickly evaporated in the new year.

Since the start of January, the Sixers have just two wins. Those victories came against the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets, who are two out of four teams ranked below the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers entered the 2024-2025 NBA season with sky-high expectations. Paul George’s arrival added plenty of excitement, since he was a nine-time All-Star with an ideal fit alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Health concerns have taken each member of the trio off the court for an extended period at points. With Embiid playing in fewer than 15 games halfway through the season, the big man’s lack of presence has prevented the Sixers from finding a true chemistry.

A 15-27 record has been the result. The Sixers aren’t far enough behind to call it a season this early, but performances similar to Tuesday’s showing in Denver don’t inspire hope for the rest of the season.

The Sixers will be back on the floor on Friday night to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. So far, they are 0-2 against the first-seeded Cavs this year.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News