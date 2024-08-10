All 76ers

Paul George Talks Joel Embiid’s Team USA Showing With Rival All-Star

Paul George sat down with Trae Young to discuss Joel Embiid's recent run with Team USA.

Justin Grasso

Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
New Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George felt proud watching Team USA form a comeback to defeat Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals on Thursday.

“Watching the game, I felt cheesy,” George admitted with a smile in a preview of the next ‘Podcast P’ episode. “I was like getting chills.”

From the start of the semifinal matchup, Team USA couldn’t get much out of anybody not named Steph Curry. Heading into the second half, they trailed by double-digits and needed a big comeback in order to stay alive in the race for a gold medal.

With a second-half rally, Team USA put it all together and managed to come out on top with a victory. George’s new All-Star teammate, Joel Embiid, was a key to the comeback.

“If Joel didn’t go and get some of those baskets and some of those blocks, and challenging [Nikola Jokic] at the rim—if his presence wasn’t on that floor either—we lose,” said the nine-time All-Star.

George credited LA Lakers star LeBron James as the floor general who took the lead for USA. Obviously, Steph Curry’s offensive outburst kept USA afloat in the first half, and his late-game contributions helped them seal the deal when they landed on top.

In the eyes of George’s recent guest, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Curry was the primary piece to USA’s comeback. He then ranked Embiid and James in the same tier of importance.

“That’s where I put [Embiid] and [LeBron James] on that 2A, 2B level,” Young added. “[Curry is] the 1 because they both had big moments—Bron and Joel. Joel had it later in the game. He had some big-time defensive plays. Steph was doing it the whole game.”

Embiid has been Team USA’s most criticized throughout the summer, but the matchup against Serbia changed the narrative. He shot 8-11 from the field, scoring 19 points. Defensively, Embiid’s presence was a significant boost against the reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic.

On Saturday, Team USA returns to the court for one more matchup against France. The winner takes home the gold.

