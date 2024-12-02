Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Joins Same Agency Roster as 76ers All-Star
When the Philadelphia 76ers added Tyrese Maxey through the 2020 NBA Draft, the former Kentucky guard was on the same agency roster as the team’s former three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. It was notable since Klutch Sports has become one of the most recognizable agencies in the NBA.
Recently, Klutch added a new client, and he’ll be a name to watch as the 2024-2025 NBA season progresses, according to ESPN.
New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has become one of the NBA’s most notable trade chips over the years. As Ingram is playing in the final year of his current contract without an extension in place, he’s on pace to become one of the top free agents next summer.
Typically, teams that can’t guarantee having a future with one of their most notable impending free agents might look to move them ahead of the February deadline in order to get value for them rather than losing them for nothing.
In the Pelicans’ case, they just might consider that route with Ingram, especially considering they’ve been off to a rough start, beginning the season with a 4-17 record.
There are plenty of examples of Klutch getting players the most desirable contract possible. The Sixers have worked with Klutch in recent years, signing two players to major deals.
Back in 2019, Ben Simmons signed a five-year deal worth over $175 million with the 76ers. At this point, Simmons remains on that contract until the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, playing it out with the Brooklyn Nets.
This past summer, Tyrese Maxey became the latest homegrown piece to ink a notable contract with the Sixers. The one-time All-Star signed a five-year deal, which is over $200 million.
Ingram is expected to generate offers in the max range, but the big question is where? While Ingram has been a frequent name tossed in trade rumors in recent seasons, the market hasn’t quite heated up. It appears Ingram is hoping Klutch can help him get what he needs before February or next July.