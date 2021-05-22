3 Potential X-Factor for Sixers in the Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers kick off their postseason run on Sunday, with the Wizards being their first opponent on their path to a championship. While all eyes will be on Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris to lead the charge, it is going to take a group effort if this team is going to make a deep run.

With that being said, here are three players that could potentially be X-factors for the Sixers in the postseason.

Seth Curry

Acquiring Seth Curry this offseason was a major upgrade for the Sixers. It has given the offense an element it has missed since the departure of JJ Redick.

While Curry's season has been up and down due to injury, he has been a vital piece. When he is letting it fly from deep, it makes this team much harder to defend.

That is where Curry comes into play as an X-factor. If he can be an unconscious shooter and not pass on open looks, it should keep the floor open for the rest of the offense to operate.

There is another thing that Curry brings to the starting lineup, ballhandling. Having him out there as a secondary ballhandler will bode well for the Sixers when the game slows down into a half-court setting.

Spacing will be a key point of emphasis for the Sixers. Curry hunting threes is necessary for the Sixers' offense to operate at its best.

George Hill

Hill is an X-factor for the playoffs largely because he did not play much towards the end of the season. Having this week to practice and continue integrating himself should increase his impact on the floor.

The addition of Hill at the deadline added a new element to the Sixers. Not only can he boost the second unit, but he can be a piece alongside the starters as well.

Using Hill in the closing lineup is something the Sixers might consider in later rounds. He can be used as a primary ballhandler on the offensive end and boosts the lineup's ceiling on defense.

Half-court offense is something that has hurt the Sixers in the past. If Hill can help cure some of those problems, he will become a vital piece for the Sixers as they make a deep run.

Matisse Thybulle

When discussing possible X-factors for the Sixers, Matisse Thybulle might be the common name brought up. With his ability to cause havoc with his defense, his impact can be huge if given extended minutes.

Doc Rivers has referred to Thybulle as a relief pitcher in the sense of being an elite defender off the bench. His ability to lock down All-Star level players is a part of how the Sixers have become a defensive powerhouse.

Having another high-level defender to lean on will be crucial down the road. The Sixers have a long list of high-level perimeter players they could face, and Ben Simmons can only do much.

The key for Thybulle is the offensive side of the floor. If he can provide any form of production on that end, it only increases his chances of playing longer stretches of minutes.

With a team like Brooklyn looming, the Sixers are going to need Thybulle's defense. He could potentially be the piece that helps lift the Sixers past Brooklyn's three-headed monster if they meet in the conference finals.

