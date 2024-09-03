Philadelphia 76ers All-Star’s Family Member Felt ‘Hurt’ by LA Clippers
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers landed one of the most notable free agents to hit the market in Paul George. Before free agency opened, the Sixers were linked to the Los Angeles Clippers forward, but a return to LA wasn’t totally out of the cards at the time.
In fact, there was a moment when it seemed the Clippers were confident they could re-sign George if he decided to opt out of his player option for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
In the end, a meeting between George and the Clippers concluded a decision to part ways. Not long after George found out he wouldn’t be getting his desired contract from the Clippers, the Sixers came to the negotiating table with a max contract.
The nine-time All-Star looks forward to his fresh start in Philly.
As the fresh start approaches, the situation that played out for George and the Clippers is still very fresh as well, leaving George’s father to express his disappointment in the situation on the latest episode of ‘Podcast P.’
“It was hurting,” said George Sr. “I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team, as far the fanbase, the fans was there. He was there. I think he gave them 110%, and what he was asking, it wasn't a whole lot. But they saw something different.”
Reports indicated that George wasn’t getting a long-term commitment from the Clippers. At 34-years-old, George was hopeful of avoiding a short-term contract. After spending the last five seasons playing for LA, George and his family believed the All-Star sharpshooter was worth much more than what was being offered.
Last year, George appeared in 74 games for the Clippers. He produced 23 points per game on a career-high 41 percent shooting from three. He also tallied five rebounds and four assists per game.
The Clippers put together three postseason runs with George. His most notable playoff stretch with the team came in 2021 when the Clippers made a run to the Western Conference Finals. George averaged over 25 points per game and nearly ten rebounds and six assists.
During last year’s playoff run, George averaged 20 points on 37 percent shooting from deep in six games. Like the Sixers, the Clippers dropped out early by losing in the first round. George won’t get a chance to help the Clippers bounce back next season.
Instead, the seasoned veteran joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form a big three in Philly. The 76ers invested a ton into George for next year and beyond, hoping he’s the final piece to the puzzle that will help them get over the second-round hump and beyond.
