Philadelphia 76ers Announce Roster Move Before Timberwolves Matchup
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for their Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team made a roster move, renewing the temporary stay of the young forward Marcus Bagley.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team signed Bagley to another 10-day contract. He’s likely going to be available once again for Saturday’s action against Minnesota at home.
Bagley inked his first 10-day deal with the Sixers on March 24. He joined the team after spending most of the season playing for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
Since making his Sixers debut on March 24, Bagley has appeared in all five games he was around for. During that stretch, Bagley averaged 20 minutes of playing time off the bench. The young forward has posted averages of four points on 38 percent shooting. He hasn’t made any of his 12 three-point attempts.
Along with his scoring, Bagley has been averaging five rebounds and one block per game.
Lately, the Sixers have struggled as a unit. They have lost their last 10 games, and continue gaining an edge over the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Draft Lottery standings. While Bagley hasn’t been able to help with winning much, the former undrafted player is using his current opportunity to showcase himself at the main level for the first time in his pro career.
When in the G League, Bagley has averaged 11 points on 42 percent shooting from the field, along with eight rebounds per game this year. With another temporary deal, he gets an opportunity to close out the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Sixers.