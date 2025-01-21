Philadelphia 76ers Could be Down a Big Man vs Denver Nuggets
The state of the center position for the Philadelphia 76ers has been in a bad spot lately.
Seeing the steady absences of Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid, the Sixers have had to rely more on the rookie Adem Bona and the veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Embiid was ruled out well in advance for the Denver Nuggets matchup on Tuesday. As for Drummond, his status heading into the game is questionable.
According to the official NBA injury report, Drummond continues recovering from a toe injury. He’s likely a game-time decision in Denver.
Drummond’s toe issue started during the December 23 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. He checked out after nearly seven minutes of action and ended up missing the next three games.
Drummond returned to the court to face the Sacramento Kings on New Year’s Day. He saw the court for 20 minutes. Off the bench, Drummond produced 10 points and nine rebounds.
On the second night of the back-to-back, Drummond took the night off. He returned to the court two nights later to face the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond appeared on the court for just eight minutes.
From January 6 to the 15th, Drummond missed action. After being ruled out for six games in a row, Drummond was finally cleared to return and play against the Indiana Pacers on January 18.
The big man picked up his first start since December 21. In 26 minutes of action, Drummond scored eight points and collected three rebounds. The Sixers came up short against the Pacers with a 13-point loss.
On the following night, the Sixers paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks. Drummond was ruled out once again.
This season, Drummond has 27 games under his belt. He’s posted averages of seven points, eight rebounds, and one steal per game.
With Embiid out against the Nuggets and Yabusele questionable to play, the Sixers could really use the services of Drummond once again.
The 76ers and the Nuggets are set for a 10 PM ET tip.
