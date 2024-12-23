All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Update Key Reserve's Status vs Spurs

Ricky Council is on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report against the Spurs.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) drives for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) drives for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

*UPDATE: Ricky Council has been upgraded to AVAILABLE on Monday night

Heading into Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers are mostly healthy. However, they do have a key reserve on the injury report, as the young veteran Ricky Council is listed as questionable to play.

According to the official NBA injury report, Council is dealing with right knee soreness.

Lately, Council has received steady minutes off the bench for the Sixers. While he has collected DNPs throughout the year, he’s been averaging 15 minutes of playing time since the start of December.

Coming off the bench, Council has produced nine points per game on 39 percent shooting. He’s also averaging three rebounds and one assist.

Last week, the Sixers closed out the slate with a back-to-back set. Council saw the court for 12 minutes in the victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He produced 11 points on 80 percent shooting from the field.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night, Council played an extended role as the Sixers leaned on reserves amid a blowout loss. Council scored 11 points, five rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes of action.

While Council could get the nod to play, the Sixers already know they’ll be without a couple of bench players against the Spurs. The rookie guard Jared McCain is ruled out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery. The veteran Eric Gordon is a new addition to the injury report. Gordon has been ruled out due to left oral surgery.

Outside of the reserves, the Sixers expect to have their All-Star trio available once again. Paul George avoided the injury report after being listed as questionable on Saturday.

Tyrese Maxey was added to the report as he’s dealing with an illness, but he is probable and expected to play. Lastly, the star center Joel Embiid is still recovering from a sinus fracture, but he’s listed as available. Last week, Embiid returned to the court after a one-game absence. He missed the Saturday matchup against the Cavs due to rest.

The Sixers and the Spurs will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Monday.

Published |Modified
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News