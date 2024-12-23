Philadelphia 76ers Update Key Reserve's Status vs Spurs
*UPDATE: Ricky Council has been upgraded to AVAILABLE on Monday night
Heading into Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers are mostly healthy. However, they do have a key reserve on the injury report, as the young veteran Ricky Council is listed as questionable to play.
According to the official NBA injury report, Council is dealing with right knee soreness.
Lately, Council has received steady minutes off the bench for the Sixers. While he has collected DNPs throughout the year, he’s been averaging 15 minutes of playing time since the start of December.
Coming off the bench, Council has produced nine points per game on 39 percent shooting. He’s also averaging three rebounds and one assist.
Last week, the Sixers closed out the slate with a back-to-back set. Council saw the court for 12 minutes in the victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He produced 11 points on 80 percent shooting from the field.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night, Council played an extended role as the Sixers leaned on reserves amid a blowout loss. Council scored 11 points, five rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes of action.
While Council could get the nod to play, the Sixers already know they’ll be without a couple of bench players against the Spurs. The rookie guard Jared McCain is ruled out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery. The veteran Eric Gordon is a new addition to the injury report. Gordon has been ruled out due to left oral surgery.
Outside of the reserves, the Sixers expect to have their All-Star trio available once again. Paul George avoided the injury report after being listed as questionable on Saturday.
Tyrese Maxey was added to the report as he’s dealing with an illness, but he is probable and expected to play. Lastly, the star center Joel Embiid is still recovering from a sinus fracture, but he’s listed as available. Last week, Embiid returned to the court after a one-game absence. He missed the Saturday matchup against the Cavs due to rest.
The Sixers and the Spurs will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Monday.