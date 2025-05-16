All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Land Sharpshooting Wing in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Would Tre Johnson be a good selection for the 76ers?

Kevin McCormick

Mar 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
After things didn't go their way at all in the regular season, things worked out in the Philadelphia 76ers' favor in the draft lottery. Despite possibly losing their first-round selection, they managed to retain their pick and climb up to No. 3. Now, Daryl Morey and the front office are primed to add an exciting young talent to the roster.

With the third overall pick, there are countless directions the Sixers can go in. At this point, it's safe to assume that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will be off the board when it comes time for them to pick. Despite this, they'll still have a vast pool of promising prospects to choose from.

Shortly after the lottery results became official, the people at CBS Sports put together an updated version of their 2025 NBA draft. In this scenario, the Sixers walked away with Texas Guard Tre Johnson with the No. 3 pick.

Mar 19, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) high fives Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller after making a three point basket in the second half at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

But if the Sixers do execute the pick, they shouldn't let the presence of talented young guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain on their roster steer them away from Johnson, the player I believe is the third best prospect in this draft.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Johnson can bring some much-needed length to the Sixers' backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. More importantly, he has a skill set that could easily slot in among the team's ready-made core.

Johnson was a dynamic scorer at Texas, averaging just under 20 points per game as a freshman. More notably, he was an extremely efficient outside shooter on high volume. He connected on 39.7% of his threes while shooting nearly seven a game.

As an athletic guard who can reliably knock down outside shots, Johnson is someone who could fill a role for the Sixers on day one. If he continues to develop his game, he has the potential to be an all-around talent who could be a key contributor for the Sixers for years to come.

Of all the potential prospects that could be on their radar, Johnson is someone who should be high on the list as the front office continues its draft process.

Kevin McCormick
