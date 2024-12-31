Philadelphia 76ers Make Decision on 3 Players vs Blazers
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to be shorthanded, missing a few reserve players.
When the Sixers revealed their initial injury report on Sunday night, they labeled the veteran center Andre Drummond as questionable due to a left toe sprain.
The veteran guard Eric Gordon has missed time due to left oral surgery. Therefore, he was also questionable to play in Monday’s game as well.
Although Kyle Lowry was listed at first, the Sixers downgraded the veteran guard on Monday afternoon. He was listed as questionable due to right hip soreness.
While the Sixers gave all three players a chance at potentially suiting up and playing, none of them will be available in Portland. All three players have been downgraded to out for the night.
For Lowry, Monday marks his first absence since December 13. On his current six-game stretch, Lowry has averaged 15 minutes of playing time off the bench. He’s shooting 31 percent from the field and 33 percent from three to average two points per game. He’s also dishing out three assists per game while coming down with two rebounds per outing.
As for Gordon, Monday marks his fourth absence in a row. His last showing came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 21. At the time, Gordon checked in for nine minutes to score seven points.
Drummond’s last performance against the San Antonio Spurs last week was an odd outing. At first, Drummond was ejected from the matchup. He was allowed back in the game when a call against him was reversed. Despite re-entering the game, Drummond only saw the court for seven minutes. He left with a toe injury and hasn’t played since. Monday’s game marks the third-straight absence for Drummond.