All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Make Decision on 3 Players vs Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a few players against the Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and forward KJ Martin (1) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and forward KJ Martin (1) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to be shorthanded, missing a few reserve players.

When the Sixers revealed their initial injury report on Sunday night, they labeled the veteran center Andre Drummond as questionable due to a left toe sprain.

The veteran guard Eric Gordon has missed time due to left oral surgery. Therefore, he was also questionable to play in Monday’s game as well.

Although Kyle Lowry was listed at first, the Sixers downgraded the veteran guard on Monday afternoon. He was listed as questionable due to right hip soreness.

While the Sixers gave all three players a chance at potentially suiting up and playing, none of them will be available in Portland. All three players have been downgraded to out for the night.

For Lowry, Monday marks his first absence since December 13. On his current six-game stretch, Lowry has averaged 15 minutes of playing time off the bench. He’s shooting 31 percent from the field and 33 percent from three to average two points per game. He’s also dishing out three assists per game while coming down with two rebounds per outing.

As for Gordon, Monday marks his fourth absence in a row. His last showing came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 21. At the time, Gordon checked in for nine minutes to score seven points.

Drummond’s last performance against the San Antonio Spurs last week was an odd outing. At first, Drummond was ejected from the matchup. He was allowed back in the game when a call against him was reversed. Despite re-entering the game, Drummond only saw the court for seven minutes. He left with a toe injury and hasn’t played since. Monday’s game marks the third-straight absence for Drummond.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News