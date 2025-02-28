Philadelphia 76ers Make Early Call on Joel Embiid's Status vs Warriors
As they attempt to try and sneak their way into the play-in tournament, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves without the services of Joel Embiid. Ahead of their matchup with one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, the team has already made a decision on his status.
The former MVP has found himself on the sidelines for the majority of this season due to a knee injury he suffered last year. In the two games out of the All-Star break, it was clear that Embiid is not 100%. In light of this, reports emerged that the team is sidelining him again while they seek out alternative options of treatment.
After returning home from their matchup with the New York Knicks Wednesday, the Sixers held practice on Friday afternoon. Following the action, head coach Nick Nurse was asked for an update on the star big man, but didn't have anything new to provide. However, he did state that the team will speak more on the situation "soon."
While Nurse didn't speak on Embiid's health, he did have something regarding his status moving forward. Per Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice, the Sixers star big man will not be making his return to action on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Warriors have posted a 7-1 record over their last eight games. They'll look to keep their momentum rolling on the road Saturday in a nationally televised matchup with the Sixers.
Still shorthanded, the Sixers will be doing everything they can to try and put an end to their nine-game losing streak. Given how Golden State has looked as of late, that is going to a tall task without one of their top players.
Sixers-Warriors is set to tip-off at 8:30 pm Eastern Time Saturday and will air on ABC.