Philadelphia 76ers Make Jared McCain Announcement
After a big shorthanded win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers made an announcement regarding their rookie guard, Jared McCain.
According to a release, McCain underwent surgery to repair the lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. It was a successful procedure.
As far as a recovery timeline goes, the Sixers have not been able to reveal that information just yet. For the time being, McCain remains out indefinitely.
The injury to McCain was a major blow for a Sixers team that needs all the help it can get this season. Throughout an underwhelming 2024-2025 campaign, McCain has been a bright spot for the 76ers.
In 23 games, the former Duke star averaged 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He was draining 46 percent of his shots from the field and hitting 38 percent of his threes while taking six attempts per game.
While McCain was earning a status as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year favorite, the recent injury has shifted the odds in a different direction.
The Sixers remain on a quest to improve their winning percentage. Just one game after losing McCain, the Sixers have an 8-16 record. They are one game behind the 11th-seeded Brooklyn Nets.
Not only are the Sixers without McCain for the time being, they are also missing two reserves and a starter. Adem Bona and Caleb Martin have missed the last couple of games. While both of them are viewed as day-to-day, their status for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets is currently unknown.
As for the star center Joel Embiid, he’s dealing with a sinus fracture. After missing Monday’s action, Embiid is expected to miss two more games this week. The seven-time All-Star will undergo an evaluation again around next Monday.