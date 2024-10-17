Philadelphia 76ers Offer Injury Update on Jared McCain
Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets included a scary moment for the home team. After the Sixers rookie Jared McCain took a hard fall on his back, he struggled to get up right away.
For some time, McCain was getting attention from the medical staff. He was able to get up and walk back to the team’s locker room with assistance. At that point, the Sixers ruled the guard out for the rest of the game.
After the win over the Brooklyn Nets, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that McCain was sent to the hospital. A team official confirmed that he would be evaluated for a concussion, among other things.
“It was rough,” said Nurse. “Got the report, he’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously he was having some trouble breathing there but maybe got the wind knocked out of him but not sure what was going on there. Never quite seen one like that before. So, let’s hope he’s okay and see what the report is from the hospital.”
On Thursday morning, a Sixers official confirmed McCain has been discharged from the hospital and is back at home resting. The team plans to evaluate him further later on Thursday.
While the Sixers haven’t revealed any official diagnosis, NBA Insider Chris Haynes reports the rookie experienced “pulmonary contusions.” While a recovery timeline is pending on the re-evaluation, Haynes notes that the team is optimistic he avoided a serious injury.
McCain left Wednesday’s win over the Nets after checking in for nearly 23 minutes. He shot 3-10 from the field and knocked down half of his shots from three. The rookie produced nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists, helping the Sixers take down Brooklyn with a 117-95 victory.