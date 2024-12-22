Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Paul George’s Playing Status vs Cavaliers
Just one night after taking care of business at home against the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
All season long, the Sixers have missed two-thirds of their All-Star trio for the second matchup of back-to-back sets. Following Friday’s game, Sixers forward Paul George mentioned that he hoped to break the trend on Saturday in Cleveland.
"I want to try to continue to keep fighting," George told reporters. "My body is allowing me to so just want to continue to keep momentum going with this unit. We've been playing well and I feel good. I feel good so I'm gonna continue to lace it up."
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was pretty sure George would play on Saturday, going as far as saying the nine-time All-Star was “in” against the Cavs. However, the NBA official injury report showed a status that showed there could be some uncertainty surrounding George’s official status.
The team described George as questionable due to a knee impingement. Still, Nick Nurse was under the belief that George had a good shot at playing.
Fortunately for the Sixers, everything has gone right. George is feeling and looking good enough to play in his first back-to-back set this season, and the veteran’s longest streak of appearances on the Sixers so far continues on Saturday night.
Back in early November, George played in five straight games after making his debut. He sat out on the second night of a back-to-back to break the streak.
On December 6, George returned from a one-game absence. Since then, he hasn’t missed any action. In the four games leading up to the matchup against Charlotte, George was averaging 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. In Friday’s win over the Hornets, he produced five points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.
Saturday’s game marks George’s 16th appearance this year. The Sixers and the Cavs are set for an 8 PM ET tip-off.