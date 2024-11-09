Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Tyrese Maxey-less Starting Five vs LA Lakers
Coming off their lost to the LA Clippers Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action. They'll take the floor at Crypto.com Arena Friday for the final game of their West Coast swing. Rounding out the trip is a meeting with LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
Throughout the course of the season, the Sixers have rolled out multiple iterations to their starting lineup. In light of new developments, Nick Nurse will starting Firday's matchup with a new opening unit.
At the start of the year, the Sixers found themselves down two members of their big three. It looked like they were getting close to full strength, but were hit a major setback earlier this week. Just two games after Paul George's debut, Tyrese Maxey has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. The All-Star guard is expected to miss "a couple of weeks," but the team announced he'll be re-evaluated next week.
With Maxey out of action, Nurse has a void to fill in his starting backcourt. In light of this injury, the Sixers will open against the Lakers with Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr, Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond.
This offseason, the Sixers loaded up on veteran point guards. Having multiple options should aid them now as they navigate life without Maxey while he recovers. Lowry is expected to assume the starting duties, with Reggie Jackson slotting in at the backup. Rookie Jared McCain is another player who could see more time due to this injury.
Currently finding themselves in last place of the Eastern Conference, the Sixers will have to overcome their injury woes while also slowly trying to climb back to being .500.