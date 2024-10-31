Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Reflects on His First Week in the NBA
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick, it was unsure how important of a piece he'll be to start his NBA career. With the team being shorthanded at the moment, it's open the door for the rookie to see some playing time. After getting a week in the pros under his belt, the young guard gave his first impressions of playing at the pro level.
Nick Nurse has slowly given McCain more a role in the rotation with each passing game. He played briefly in the Sixers' first two games, but has gotten double-digit minutes in each of the last two matchups.
McCain got his most playing time yet against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and made the most of it. In 22 minutes of action, he logged 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists off the bench.
Following the Sixers' loss to the Pistons, McCain opened up on the early days of his rookie season. His goal is to make the most of his minutest when he get them and always remain present in the moment.
"Any chance I have gotten on the court out there, I am just trying to compete and learning that when you come into the game and you are being present when you sit on the bench," McCain said. "You can be on the bench a long time and you can get lost, looking at the crowd and everything…but when you actually stay present in the game, that is when you get in the game and you feel good, and you are in the moment, playing well."
As a defensive-minded guard who can put the ball on the floor and shoot from deep, McCain has the skills to be a good complementary piece for the Sixers. Based on his steady increase in playing times, it's evident the rookie is making a good first impression with new team.